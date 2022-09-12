Ahead of festive season, Amazon waive sellers' fee by 50 percent

Ahead of this festive season, Amazon.in has announced 50 per cent waiver on selling fee for all new sellers registering on the platform between August 28 to October 26 and launching within 90 days from date of registration.

This is one of the fees that sellers pay for selling their products on Amazon.in and is calculated as a percentage of the total sales price that is paid by the buyer.

Vivek Somareddy, Director Fulfillment Channels at Amazon India said, “This festive season our focus continues to be on sellers potentially maximising their success while endeavouring to provide our customers unmatched value and the convenience of shopping from anywhere, anytime. We have over a million sellers from India who will have the opportunity to showcase their products to customers across the country during the festive season. We hope that this festive season will bring growth and success to all our sellers and we continue to offer our customers the widest selection, convenience, and fast delivery for them to look forward to celebrating this festive season from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

Scaling-up infrastructure

Amazon India has been investing in scaling up infrastructure to enable sellers from from anywhere in India to serve customers all over the country. Amazon India said it has over 60 Fulfilment Centers, Sortation Centers across 19 states and over 1850 Amazon owned and partner stations that are gearing up for the festive season, along with 28,000 I Have Space partners and thousands of Seller flex partners.

E-commerce companies have been witnessing a slump in sales for the past few months. The industry's sale volumes during the recent Independence day sale also saw nominal growth this year as compared to 2021.

Industry watchers have attributed this slump in growth to customers preferring to shop offline after two years of pandemic and e-commerce firms turning focus on profitability which in turn has resulted in less spending on marketing.