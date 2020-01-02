Ahmedabad firm launches wearable device to monitor cows’ breeding activity

Commission-based recruitment system drives wrong behaviour: David Windley, CEO, IQTalent Partners
Dairy technology solutions provider Prompt Equipments has tied-up with Indian Institute of Technology - Mumbai (IIT-Mumbai) to make indigenous smart wearable devices for the cattle to help the cattle-rearing community to identify crucial intervals during cow breeding.
The Ahmedabad-based company has launched a wearable belt as Animal Heat Detection System - named "BovSmart" using Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies for timely detection of the onset of the cow’s heat cycle.
A heat cycle - also known as estrus cycle - is a period of time in the female animal when it is fertile and holds high chances of conceiving when mated. A cow normally comes on heat every 21 days on average, while it ranges between 17-24 for other cattle.
Breeding cows that aren't in heat or not at the peak of the heat cycle leads to low fertility and financial and economic loss of the owner.
This device can potentially save this loss as it sends signals of cow's heat cycle to a receiver, which alerts the system and the company subsequently sends these alerts to farmers in the form of an SMS alert on their mobile app.
Following this alert, a cattle owner can take a decision to artificially inseminate his animal. This reduces the calving intervals and also the expenses on the process.
"We have collaborated with IIT Kanpur and IIT Mumbai for developing more innovative products and solutions that ensure improved productivity. BovSmart has been developed with a specialized algorithm, and is designed to give actionable alerts which ensure timely breeding with a high success rate. The software leads to better animal health, and improved productivity," said Shridhar Mehta, Director, Prompt during a media interaction here.
He also said that many more products, aimed at improving bovine and farm yields, are in the development pipeline, and would be launched going ahead.
On trial basis, the belt has been experimented with 500 animals. The company aims to cover 10,000 animals in a span of next one year. The cost of the belt is Rs 4,500 and the receiver would cost Rs 70,000. A receiver collects the real-time data and acts as an activity monitor of the animal.
Prompt has a presence and network in more than 50,000 villages spread across 22 states in India having an annual turnover of Rs 150 crore.
