AI-powered driver assistance technology start-up, Sapience Automata, has raised ₹1.75 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will be used to grow sales of Driver Camera, build key partnerships in the automotive domain, develop Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, and file international patents.

Satyajit Neogi, Founder and Chief Executive & Technology Officer, brings over eight years of experience in self-driving cars and AI, holding a PhD from NTU Singapore. Unmesh Dabhade, the Co-Founder and Product Head, has over six years of expertise in IoT and software development, holding a Master’s from VJTI.

Operating primarily from Bengaluru, Sapience currently focuses on commercial fleets, laying the foundation for future expansion and scalability in the Indian B2C market.

“India reports 1.5 lakh deaths and 5 lakh critical injuries every year from road accidents and its growth. We are committed to reducing road accidents in India by 90 per cent by 2030. We started by building plug-n-play cutting-edge ADAS technology custom-made for Indian conditions, to prevent road accidents due to human error such as distraction and drowsiness,” said Satyajit Neogi, CEO & CTO, Sapience Automata.

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) is an investing platform with over 12,000 CXOs, HNIs, and professionals, who together invest in start-ups.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit