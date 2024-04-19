Experion Technologies, a global product engineering and digital transformation services firm, and Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU), a public research institution in Bavaria, Germany, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaborative efforts in research and development in the realm of energy systems, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership will facilitate collaborative research projects focused on smart energy systems, with a particular emphasis on AI and simulation, a press note said. By pooling resources and expertise, both entities aim to drive innovation in this critical domain by extending mutual access to specialized laboratories, research facilities, and computational resources to facilitate research.

Experion Technologies and JMU will establish avenues for reciprocal learning through exchange programmes, enabling students immersed in research and theoretical work at JMU to collaborate with Experion project teams. This initiative will allow Experion staff to engage in academic research, gaining insights into the latest advancements in smart energy systems and AI, which is in line with the organisation’s culture of learning, per the company.

Binu Jacob, MD & CEO at Experion Technologies, said the company has ongoing engagements with global clients in electric vehicles manufacturing, charging networks, smart grids, utility billing solutions, embedded systems, energy management, and ESG. “We believe AI can act as a pivotal enabler for efficiency and sustainability in this ecosystem,” he said.