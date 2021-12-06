AI-powered hiring start-up Sense raises $50 million from SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Talent engagement start-up Sense on Monday announced that it has raised $50 million in Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The fresh funds will be used to ramp up its go-to-market strategy and expansion into international markets.

The HRtech start-up claims to be a market leader in AI-driven talent engagement and communication platform solutions for recruiting. Till date, it has raised total funding of $90 million from Avataar Venture Partners, GV, Accel, Khosla Ventures and Signia Ventures.

It has over 600 customers.

Munish Varma, Managing Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers, said, “We have tracked Sense’s growth and product innovation amid one of the most transformative years in the talent landscape. Powered by AI, the Sense platform aims to help companies manage the entire talent life-cycle which is of utmost importance in today’s competitive environment.”