Companies

AI-powered hiring start-up Sense raises $50 million from SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 06, 2021

HRtech start-up has raised total funding of $90 million till date

Talent engagement start-up Sense on Monday announced that it has raised $50 million in Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The fresh funds will be used to ramp up its go-to-market strategy and expansion into international markets.

The HRtech start-up claims to be a market leader in AI-driven talent engagement and communication platform solutions for recruiting. Till date, it has raised total funding of $90 million from Avataar Venture Partners, GV, Accel, Khosla Ventures and Signia Ventures.

It has over 600 customers.

Also see: Analysts expect Zee-Sony merger to go through soon

Munish Varma, Managing Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers, said, “We have tracked Sense’s growth and product innovation amid one of the most transformative years in the talent landscape. Powered by AI, the Sense platform aims to help companies manage the entire talent life-cycle which is of utmost importance in today’s competitive environment.”

Published on December 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like