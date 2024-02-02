Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Friday posted a 12 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹29.93 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, largely aided by volume growth. It had recorded a net profit of ₹26.71 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹1,535.7 crore up by 17.9 per cent.

In a statement, Narasimhan Eswar, Managing Director Whirlpool of India Limited said, “We had a strong quarter on revenue and volume growth on the back of our recently launched innovations being fully available in the marketplace, competitive pricing indices compared to a year ago, a significant step up in all executional areas, driving premiumisation across categories and also aided by Diwali seasonality this year.”

“On the profit front, other than the positive effects of volume growth and mix, we also reaped the benefits of a strong productivity programme across all lines of the P&L,” he added.

Whirlpool of India Ltd, is a subisidary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation. Headquartered in Gurugram, it is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of home appliances in the country. It operates three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Puducherry and Pune.