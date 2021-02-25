Airbus partners L&T Technology Services for its Skywise Partner Programme

Airbus has signed L&T Technology Services (LTTS) as a partner for its Skywise Partner Programme, providing access to its collaborative digital solutions platform, Skywise.

The partnership unleashes potential and increases usability of data to create impactful, high quality solutions with a shorter time to market. Airbus introduced the Skywise Partner Programme in 2019.

LTTS is the latest to join the programme, and an ecosystem of Airbus customers, partners and suppliers who collaborate to extract data from a common pool, to develop solutions for predictive maintenance, planning and digital services for airlines.

“Airbus is one of our valued customers in the aerospace domain, a sector which offers tremendous potential for disruptive business opportunities. We are delighted to be selected as a partner for Airbus Skywise programme, a true reflection of our long-standing partnership with an important market leader like Airbus and our deep understanding of Airbus’ product development and customer needs,” said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board at L&T Technology Services.

As a part of the programme, LTTS will undergo a dedicated training and certification process to align on data analytics parameters and aviation business capabilities. Once certified the partners will have access to their own working space on the Skywise platform and to additional features.

“Skywise has become the leading data platform since its launch and has set new operational efficiency standards for the airlines,” said Rémi Maillard, President & Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.

“The programme has created a benchmark in the digital transformation of the entire aviation ecosystem. Integrating cutting-edge developers like LTTS into the Skywise Partner Programme will create even greater value for our customers.”

The Skywise open data platform for the aviation industry was launched in 2017. By harnessing the industry’s ‘big data’ to make the right information available at the right time, Skywise has become the platform of reference for all major aviation players to improve their operational performance as well to support their digital transformation. There are currently over 17,000 Skywise users worldwide, including more than 130 airlines representing some 9,000+ aircraft and more than 15 suppliers.