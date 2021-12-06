Ajith Kumar takes over as BPCL-Kochi Refinery Head

Ajith Kumar K has taken over as the head of BPCL Kochi Refinery. As Chief General Manager I/C (Kochi Refinery), he would lead the largest public sector refinery in the country.

A Mechanical Engineer from the Government College of Engineering, Thrissur, and MBA from Indira Gandhi National Open University, Ajith Kumar began his career at the erstwhile Cochin Refineries Ltd in 1989. He has worked in Inspection, Safety, Projects and Maintenance departments of the Kochi Refinery. He also had a brief stint in Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., Bina, Madhya Pradesh, and Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation, Kuwait.

Prior to taking over the present position as Chief General Manager I/C (Kochi Refinery), he was holding the post of Chief General Manager (Projects) of Kochi Refinery. He was responsible for implementation of Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) and Motor Spirit Block Project (MSBP) of Kochi Refinery, a release said.