Gurugram-based Alcobrew Distilleries plans to expand its premium product portfolio with the launch of single malt whiskey, gin and vodka in the near future. The company aims to record revenues of ₹850 crore in FY24, said Arvind Kaul, Deputy Managing Director of Alcobrew Distilleries.

The company, established in 2005, has multiple brands in its portfolio such as Golfer’s shot whisky, Old Smuggler scotch, Alcobrew single oak whisky, and White Hills whisky, among others. It now plans to foray into the single malt segment.

“We started the production of malt spirits last year in our plant, which was set up 3-4 years ago. Now, we want to foray into the single malt whisky segment, as we see it as a thriving market with brands and companies gaining popularity,” Kaul told businessline.

The company plans to price the single malt around ₹5,000. It is also looking to prioritise introducing premium products in the gin and vodka category, according to Kaul.

Alcobrew primarily focusses on the northern parts of India, with a strong presence in Haryana, UP, Delhi, Himachal, J&K, Leh, Ladakh, Punjab, and in Telangana and AP. In the eastern side, it has a presence in Tripura. In the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) market, which contributes 18 per cent to the total turnover, it is present across the country.

production

In terms of manufacturing and production footprint, the company has a manufacturing plant in Derabassi, Punjab, producing 400 cases a month. Additionally, there’s a single malt plant in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. It also has leased bottling facilities in UP and Odisha that cater to local markets, and it plans for another in Haryana for local supplies.

Alcobrew recorded net revenue of ₹722 crore in the last financial year. “We have grown at a CAGR of 15.76 per cent for the last five years. We closed 2022 at 574 crore, 2021 at ₹492 crore and at ₹523 crore in 2020. We are looking to clock around ₹850 crore for the current year, with new launches helping in achieving this number. By 2025, we aim to hit ₹1,000 crore in revenue,” said Kaul.

