Ramky Infrastrucrture’s consolidated net profit declined steeply to ₹57.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to ₹1,077.8 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased marginally at ₹581 crore as against ₹576 crore in the year ago period, NS Rao, Chief Financial Officer, Ramky Group, told the newspersons at a press conference here on Wednesday.

“We had an exceptional item of income after tax of ₹1,078 crore during the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and hence the PAT figures of the fourth quarter of FY24 and FY23 are not comparable,” he said.

The company’s order book stood at ₹9,300 crore. “We are planning to raise about ₹280 crore in the form of term loans over next six months,” Rao said.

Ramky’s shares gained 7.66 percent on the BSE on Wednesday to end at ₹527.85.