Alembic Pharma Q3 net up 38% to ₹234 cr

Video | Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported a 37.89 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹234.19 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 mainly on account of robust growth in international markets.
The company had posted a net of ₹169.83 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹1,209.13 crore for the quarter as against ₹1,018.15 crore for the same period year ago.
“It was a good quarter for the company led by strong growth in the International markets. We launched 7 products in the US market during the quarter,” Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said.
International formulations grew by 48 per cent to Rs 664 crore in the December ended quarter, the company said.
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals ended at Rs 592 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.04 per cent from its previous close.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
Zee Entertainment posted subdued December 2019 quarter results yesterday. Weak advertisement revenue due to ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...