Alembic Pharma Q3 net up 38% to ₹234 cr

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported a 37.89 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹234.19 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 mainly on account of robust growth in international markets.

The company had posted a net of ₹169.83 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹1,209.13 crore for the quarter as against ₹1,018.15 crore for the same period year ago.

“It was a good quarter for the company led by strong growth in the International markets. We launched 7 products in the US market during the quarter,” Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said.

International formulations grew by 48 per cent to Rs 664 crore in the December ended quarter, the company said.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals ended at Rs 592 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.04 per cent from its previous close.