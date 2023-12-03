AlgoBharat, Algorand Foundation’s India-focused initiative has announced forming strategic partnerships with T-Hub, NASSCOM, and TiE Bangalore. Through these partnerships, AlgoBharat will further enable access to market, capital, and financial services.

In partnership with T-Hub, a Telangana government-led tech incubator, “Startup Labs”, a 12-month program that will offer end-to-end mentorship for 20 high-potential Web3 startups, will be launched.

With NASSCOM, through its FutureSkills Prime skilling hub, modular-based training content and assessments to support the training and employability of students and professionals building out their Web3 developer capabilities, will be provided.

Staci Warden, CEO of Algorand Foundation, said, “India’s remarkable role in global technological progress has inspired us to establish a distinctive presence in the country. In just a year, our strategic collaborations and innovative blockchain solutions with key players have pioneered financial inclusion, with the potential for impacting millions of lives in underserved communities. As we contribute to the growth of the global Web3 ecosystem, our journey in India has only just begun, with much more ground to cover.”

The partnership with TiE Bangalore is to foster the Web3 ecosystem through strategic educational and training initiatives. This partnership will help Algorand establish its foothold with the startup, investor and tech communities in Bangalore, it said.

It has also collaborated with Mann Deshi to develop a blockchain-based credit score card and identity system for Mann Deshi Foundation’s women entrepreneurs. The project, which aims to address the challenges created by lack of formal credit histories and limited access to loans, is being rolled out in a phased approach with a select group of women entrepreneurs.

It is also launching a pilot through its partnership with Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) to empower women earn high-value carbon credits through a blockchain-based solution that captures data on production of renewable gas from biogas digesters.