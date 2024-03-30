Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has commissioned its 100th ‘HiQ’ retail outlet at Yeliyur in Tumkur district of Karnataka.

A media statement said the newly commissioned retail outlet at Yeliyur and other MRPL retail outlets under ‘HiQ’ brand promise to deliver high-quality petroleum products and exceptional customer service to residents and businesses in the area.

MRPL has a total of 72 retail outlets in Karnataka and 28 in Kerala.

“This achievement reflects our dedication to meet the evolving needs of our customers while reinforcing our position as a leading player in the energy sector,” said Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director of MRPL.

The statement mentioned that formal inauguration and sales activities for the 100th retail outlet are scheduled for April 6.