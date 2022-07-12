All set: Pure electric bus EKA E9 completes all certifications and approvals 

EKA, an electric vehicle manufacturing and technology company, and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries, has received CMVR certification for its 9m pure electric, zero-emission bus EKA E9.

EKA has successfully completed all the functional and safety testing for CMVR (Central Motor Vehicle Rules) certification, which was a critical step for the company to start trials and sales of the 9m electric bus.

Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman, EKA, said, “This is another milestone achievement for EKA as we are see our customers operate our vehicles. We started EKA with a vision to bring sustainable, reliable, and efficient mobility solutions, starting with the electrification of commercial vehicles, and public transport, especially the bus sector”.

He added, “Having passed all the certification tests in this short time frame is a big achievement by the whole team. We now look forward to ramping up production and delivering our electric buses to our customers.”

The E9 features a new streamlined vehicle design and maximised power and range due to its monocoque steel chassis and complete composite structure. With a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) that is lower than existing internal combustion engine-powered buses, the E9 promises to deliver sustainability and profitability to all stakeholders.

The E9 runs a proprietary operating system software developed in-house, which is tested for an application-based vehicle configuration. Its modular architecture makes the E9 a bus that can be configured for multiple applications such as city buses, staff carriers, and school buses.