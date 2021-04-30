Alstom delivers 100th electric locomotive to Indian Railways

Alstom, a leading global sustainable mobility provider, has delivered its 100th electric locomotive to the Indian Railways.

As part of the contract worth €3.5 billion won in 2015, the company will supply 800 fully electric high-powered double-section locomotives of 12,000 HP (9 MW) for freight services, capable of hauling around 6,000 tonnes at a top speed of 120 km/hr.

This is the largest Foreign Direct Investment project in the Indian Railways sector, a company release said.

With the first Prima T8TM WAG-12B inducted for commercial service in May 2020, these locomotives are deployed for operations on major freight routes. They have clocked close to 5 million km, hauling a wide range of commodities. These locomotives also made the inaugural run on the first fully operational sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridors in December 2020.

In 2020-2021, Indian Railways recorded a freight loading of 1,232 million tonnes, which was 2 per cent higher than the previous fiscal. Introduction of faster trains has helped increase the average speed of transportation by 83 per cent, leading to a shorter turnaround time and has supported the movement of essential goods during Covid-19 times.

Some of the key commodities moved by these e-locos include coal, cement, foodgrains, fertilisers, petrochemical products, minerals, and posts/ parcels, across 17 States and 2 Union Territories, the release said.