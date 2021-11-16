Alstom inaugurates new components manufacturing facility in Coimbatore

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Alstom, a global leader in sustainable and green mobility solutions, on Tuesday inaugurated its new components manufacturing facility in Coimbatore - the largest components manufacturing facility in Asia and is dedicated to improving industrial efficiency in manufacturing components for various prestigious national and international projects.
The average investment is 25 Million Euros in the facility, which was launched in the presence of Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Alain Spohr, Managing Director, Alstom India & South Asia, says a company press release.
Alstom’s industrial presence in Coimbatore has evolved across 3 sites since 1978. This new site will offer a higher degree of production diversity and complexity – integration & testing of tractions, auxiliary convertors, cubicles, driver desks and Rolling Stock looms. The site will create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs and currently has a gender diversity rate of 20 per cent.
The Coimbatore site currently delivers not just to Alstom’s Indian sites but also to major sites across 5 continents – Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. Some of the key countries include – France, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and UAE.
Alain Spohr, “The opening of this facility is a testament of our commitment to the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. With our enhanced capabilities and a team of talented and dedicated employees, we are proud to be a catalyst in India’s manufacturing led growth story. We have been the preferred mobility partner on various Indian projects and are keenly looking forward to becoming a leading supplier of components across Alstom’s sites globally.”
