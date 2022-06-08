Alternative investment platform Jiraaf raises $7.5 million in Series A round

Alternative investment platform Jiraaf, which provides high-yield fixed income investment opportunities, has raised $7.5 million in a Series A round led by Accel Partners, Mankekar Family Office, Aspire Family Office (Dr Bhaskar Shah) and other angel investors.

The round also saw participation from multiple angel investors including Capital A, the Founders of PharmEasy, Ramakant Sharma (Co-founder Livspace), Founders of Zetwerk, Anuj Jhaveri (Director at Barclays, Hong Kong) and Shantanu Garg (Managing Director & Partner, BCG).

Eyeing transaction volume of ₹1,000 cr

“The funds raised in this round are going to be used to further build our team for sourcing high-quality opportunities, robust credit assessment and strengthen our customer service,” said Vineet Agrawal, Co-founder, Jiraaf. The platform is looking to achieve transaction volume of ₹1,000 crore by this year end and an investor base of 1,00,000, he added.

Jiraaf offers high yield non-market linked investment opportunities with yields in the range of 8 per cent to 20 per cent and tenors between 30 days to 3 years, said the company.

Convenient, credible platform

Saurav Ghosh, Co-founder of Jiraaf, said, “We curate exclusive alternate fixed income products and through rigorous risk assessment & diligence ensure that the investors have access to high quality opportunities. Our vision is to build a convenient and credible platform for everything fixed income for investors.”

Jiraaf aims to help individual investors earn better returns by participating in high-quality opportunities that go beyond equities, fixed deposits, real estate and gold.