Amara Raja Batteries partners Gridtential Energy for silicon Joule bipolar technology

Amara Raja Batteries Limited and Gridtential Energy Inc, the inventor of silicon Joule bipolar battery technology, announced that they have entered into an agreement to collaborate on bipolar battery technology.

Under the technology evaluation agreement, Amara Raja Batteries and US-based Gridtential Energy will assemble and test silicon Joule bipolar reference batteries using the former’s active material to determine improvements in cycle life, energy density, battery efficiency, charging rates and manufacturability.

Gridtential Energy provides non-exclusive licenses for silicon Joule technology, enabling manufacturing partners to easily adapt their factories to provide high-performing, higher-voltage 24V and 48V batteries to their customers for the hybrid-automotive, low-speed EV (LSEV), energy storage system (ESS) and home back-up markets ― all without giga-scale capital investments.

The silicon Joule bipolar technology enables an innovative class of advanced lead batteries with silicon at its core. It is a design-driven, low-cost, high-performance, patented energy storage solution that provides improved power density, cycle life, dynamic charge acceptance and wider temperature range, with up to 40 per cent lower weight, while retaining full lead-battery recyclability. This is all accomplished while leveraging existing technologies from mature industry supply chains, allowing rapid scaling through existing lead battery infrastructure.

“We are pleased to be working with the talented team at Amara Raja Batteries, a progressive energy storage company, on the leading edge of lead-based battery technology innovation in India,” said John Barton, CEO, Gridtential Energy. “Silicon Joule advanced lead battery technology is a perfect fit for the Indian market, offering a high-performance, low-cost solution. We are confident that this will prove to be a successful platform for Amara Raja.”

Industries from automotive to grid energy storage are searching for lower-cost, sustainable power solutions to meet diverse energy needs. With silicon Joule bipolar battery technology from Gridtential Energy, that combines the benefits of lead batteries with silicon-enabled, high-performance characteristics, Amara Raja Batteries will be prepared to meet the global challenge.

Jayden Galla, Vice-Chairman and MD, Amara Raja Batteries, said, “The unique silicon Joule bipolar technology from Gridtential holds significant potential to deliver enhanced value to our customers. And very importantly, Gridtential helps meet our environmental commitments based on lead battery recyclability greater than 99 per cent.”

S Vijayanand, CEO, Amara Raja Batteries, said, “We are very positive about the economic value of lead-based batteries in the Indian market and Gridtential Silicon’s Joule bipolar technology can bridge the gap between current lead-based batteries and increasing demand for new energy storage applications. We look forward to seeing the results our teams can achieve working together on realising more of the performance potential of lead-based batteries.”