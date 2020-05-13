Amara Raja Group launches health screening web app, digital platform for workforce

Amara Raja Group has launched a web app and has facilitated an employee digital platform for their entire workforce of 16,000 during this period of Covid-19.

The web app offers an online screening tool, provides information about the disease caused by coronavirus and list guidelines from the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health GOI guidelines, where an employee can understand the risk of contracting Covid-19.

The web app ‘Amara Raja People Safety Management System’ has been developed in collaboration with Doxiva. ARPSMS enables the company’s employees and their family members to use Covid-19 self-screening assessment tools to understand their risk for contracting the disease. The app features individual employee dashboards to monitor test results and offer downloadable summaries of self-screening assessments.

In collaboration with PeopleStrong, the Group has extended to its entire workforce of 16,000 employees their employee digital platform titled ‘WE@AR.’ Amara Raja has also advised all employees to download and use the Aarogya Setu App announced by the Government of India.

Currently, the Amara Raja People Safety Management System web app is available in Telugu and English languages, the company said in a statement.