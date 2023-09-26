The Amara Raja Group announced ‘The Amara Raja Better Way Awards’ for individuals and entities that excel in innovative rural entrepreneurship.

“In addition to a substantial cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, award winners will gain access to a comprehensive year-long mentorship programme covering business development, finance, supply chain, and human resources,’‘ Jayadev Galla, Co-Founder and Chairman, Amara Raja Group, said in a release.

“Ongoing support and guidance will also be extended to help winners continue their trajectory of success. We hope to create an India where opportunities are not limited by geography,” he added.

The awards will honour those who “improve the quality of life of people by building institutions that provide better access to better opportunities”.

There are an estimated 60 million rural entrepreneurs in India.

The application process for the awards is now open, and the deadline for submissions is October 31, 2023.

A panel of jurors will evaluate the entries by considering their social and community impact, as well as their role in creating local employment opportunities. The winners are slated to be announced by December 1 and will receive their awards during Amara Raja’s 38th foundation day celebrations on December 20.