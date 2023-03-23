Amazon India has announced the launch of the third season of Amazon Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator (Propel S3), an initiative designed to provide dedicated support to emerging Indian brands and startups to reach customers worldwide.

The Propel S3 will support up to 50 D2C startups’ launch in international markets. The program also offers participants a chance to win rewards worth over $1.5 million, including AWS Activate credits, ads credits as well as logistics and account management support for one year. The top 3 winners will also get a combined $100,000 in equity-free grant.

Amazon will help participating startups connect with revenue-based financing firms, including Klub and Velocity who will provide curated offers to the participating startups to expand their business.

Read also: Amazon announces Propel Startup Accelerator 2022 Winners

The applications for the program open today and will close on April 30, 2023. It will culminate in a demo day where participants will get a chance to pitch their business propositions to leading VC firms and get a shot at funding to expand their operations.

As part of the Propel S3, Amazon has constituted a mentorship board consisting of Amazon leaders from India and across the world, VC partners and senior industry leaders engaging with emerging brands and provide them tailored resources, 1:1 mentorship and workshops on the global demand patterns and insights on building successful exports business through ecommerce. Amazon will also host sessions focused on peer learning by inviting veteran entrepreneurs and Propel Alumni to help participating startups network and learn from their existing ecosystem.

Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade at Amazon India said, “We had started the Global Selling Propel Accelerator to provide emerging companies an opportunity to bring their business propositions to life and create globally popular brands from India. In the first two seasons, we saw great interest, ideas and entrepreneurial spirit with more than 1500 startups applying for the program. The season 3 is bigger and better with expanded range of benefits and support to help 50 startups from India launch in global markets this year. This program is a key part of our commitment to enable $20 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025.”

The entries for the Propel Startup Accelerator Season 3 open today until April 23, 2023. The Propel Startup Accelerator Season 3 will provide startups with a chance to showcase their business proposition to partner VC firms, including Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, Sequoia Capital India, Fireside Ventures, Accel, DSG Consumer Partners and V3 Ventures at a Demo Day later in 2023.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit