E-commerce major Amazon, on Saturday, said it is revising its seller fees on account of inflation and interest rates, as well as to match the industry-prevalent fee structures.

Starting April 7, Amazon.in is revising its fee structure, including referral fees, closing fees and weight handling fees besides other ancillary fee heads, for sellers on its marketplace.

"These revisions take into consideration various macroeconomic factors such as inflation, interest rates, operational costs, etc. and align with industry-prevalent fee patterns," the company said.

Referral fees will be reduced in categories like apparel, bedsheets, cushion covers, dinnerware and increased in categories like business and scientific supplies, chimneys, laptop sleeves, bags and tires, a company statement said.

Closing Fee has been increased by ₹3 for average selling price of more than ₹1,000. Weight handling fee has been increased by ₹2, in line with inflationary increase in shipping costs, it said.

“We recognise seller fees and incentives as strong, long-term levers that will help sustain a robust thriving marketplace, focussed on digitising small and medium businesses in the country and enabling them to grow into strong national brands”.

"These changes reflect our commitment to make Amazon.in one of the most preferred marketplaces for selling in India and creating right choices for sellers to grow efficiently," says an Amazon India spokesperson.

The other fee heads include technology fees, pick and pack fees. Zero Fee fulfilment policy has been removed, due to which weight handling shipping fee will now be charged for standard-sized shipments priced over ₹20,000 effective from April 30, 2024.

Amazon said it will apply 18 per cent GST (goods and services tax) to all the fee types listed.