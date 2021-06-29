Amazon introduces ‘Amazon Day Delivery’ for Prime members

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Amazon India on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Amazon Day Delivery’ for all Prime members. It is a more predictable and convenient delivery benefit, giving Prime members the option of choosing a weekly delivery day for the items they purchase throughout the week. Customers can conveniently choose between Prime’s fast, free shipping or Amazon Day Delivery during check out.
'Amazon Day’ also makes it easier to get purchases grouped and delivered together resulting in fewer trips to the customer location, thereby reducing carbon emissions.
The delivery option is one among Amazon’s many sustainability initiatives to help achieve Shipment Zero, the company’s global vision to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon, with 50 per cent of all shipments net zero by 2030.
“Amazon Day Delivery’ is another example of how we have worked customer backwards to provide a sustainable, environmental friendly shipping option to Prime members. With ‘Amazon Day Delivery’, members in India can plan their deliveries to suit their personal weekly schedule and rest easy knowing that their orders will arrive safely on the same day each week. This service is an addition to the unlimited fast, free delivery benefits Prime members already enjoy. The Amazon Day Delivery beta saw adoption by over a million Prime members in India, and helped save thousands of boxes in shipping. We hope Prime members nationally love the program, and contribute to the “Shipment Zero” vision of making deliveries carbon neutral” said Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime & Delivery Experience, Amazon India
Niti, a customer from Bengaluru, says, “I use Amazon for most of my purchases, ordering multiple times in a week — be it the pull-ups for my toddler, the materials for my elder one’s art class or the earrings I want for a party. Tracking when these items are arriving and taking multiple deliveries sometimes is a challenge as I’m in and out of the house. Last time I placed my orders through the week, but they all came on Monday, my Amazon Day, all in the same box.”
Prime members can look for Amazon Day delivery option at checkout and select the day that works best for them. Also, it is easy to change their Amazon Day anytime to another day. Customers can then order throughout the week and get their items delivered for free on their chosen day of the week.
