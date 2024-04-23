On-demand service platform, Swiggy, has launched ‘Smart Links’, a tool designed for restaurants to enhance their online presence and drive growth.

Smart Links are free, customised links that restaurants can share on their social media profiles on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook to direct customers straight to their menu page on Swiggy. They also help restaurants access customer behaviour by tracking their actions after clicking on an ad, whether they have placed an order, what they have ordered and when.

Swiggy introduced Smart Links to help restaurants convert social media footfall to business. According to a statement by the company, “The restaurant industry typically spends anywhere between 3 per cent to 6 per cent of its revenue on advertising, including online platforms like Meta, Google and traditional media such as TV, print and radio. While advertising on online platforms is a great channel to reach consumers, many restaurants struggle to translate engagement into actual business.”

Since its inception, Smart Links has driven over four million menu sessions, covering 35,000 restaurant partners. On average, new brands using Smart Links as a marketing tool have seen a 120 per cent increase in menu visits compared to others and are twice as likely to receive a rating within the first 15 days of operation.

“Smart Links, which Swiggy is customising for free for all restaurant partners, will be a game-changer by giving restaurants the power to easily access and customise these links. This allows them to measure individual channel performance and compare all in the owner app, thereby promoting themselves effectively, driving actual orders and gaining a better understanding of their customers as well as spend on online platforms and social media,” said Deepak Maloo, AVP – Supply, Swiggy.

(Reported by BL intern Vidushi Nautiyal)

