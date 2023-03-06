Amazon India has announced its association with a global incubator for women entrepreneurs, Womennovator, to support them in scaling operations across India and the world -

As part of this association, Amazon will enable 200 women entrepreneurs to launch their products on Amazon’s international marketplaces/websites and create global brands from India.

This includes businesses like Kidsy Winsy, Vishaala Naturals, Gems & Jewels and Bunko Junko , among others. These entrepreneurs come from diverse products categories including apparel, beauty, jewellery, spices, sanitation, handicrafts, home décor, office products etc.

Over the next 24 months, Amazon will onboard these entrepreneurs associated with Womennovator on its e-commerce exports programme – Global Selling. Amazon will provide them with all the necessary support as well as tools and technologies as they take their first step towards creating a robust ecommerce exports business. This includes skill development workshops on nuances of e-commerce exports as well as training on listing of products, pricing, global logistics and more at no additional cost.

More accessible exports

Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade at Amazon India said, “We are excited about this association with Womennovator and the potential it has to programmatically help 200 of their members to create global brands from India. E-commerce is rapidly opening up the exports opportunity to lakhs of Indian entrepreneurs by taking scale of business out of the equation. Our focus at Amazon India is to continue to make exports easier and more accessible for businesses of all sizes as we work towards our commitment of enabling $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025.”

Tripti Singhal Somani, Founder, Womennovator said, “This association with Amazon Global Selling is a significant milestone, and we are excited to support our women entrepreneurs in their journey towards achieving global success. At Womennovator, we aim to empower billions of women through our flagship initiatives such as the Global Roadshow, Creators Fest, 100 Power Women and Incubation and Acceleration Program providing them with the necessary resources to realize their full potential.”

Amazon Global Selling is Amazon’s e-commerce exports programme that helps lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs to start or expand their online exports business. The program was launched in India in 2015 to support Indian exporters to reach customers worldwide through Amazon’s international websites and marketplaces.

