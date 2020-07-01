Amazon launches initiative to help weavers, artisans, women entrepreneurs

Three days after its Small Business Day sale to promote small businesses, artisans, weavers, micro-entrepreneurs and start-ups, Amazon India on Wednesday announced a new initiative — Stand for Handmade.

The initiative aims to help over 10 lakh entrepreneurs, including artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs, recover from the business losses caused by Covid-19. Under the project, more than 8 lakh artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar programme and more than 2.8 lakh women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli programme will benefit from 100 per cent SoA (Sell on Amazon) fee waiver for 10 weeks.

The waiver on the fee, which is 8-12 per cent of a product’s selling price, will also be available to new sellers joining the two programmes.

Storefront

Amazon has created a Stand for Handmade storefront to help generate customer demand for the locally crafted, handmade products from Karigar and Saheli sellers. Customers can discover and purchase products from artisans and women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country by visiting specific pages created for selection from North, South, East, West and Central India.

The store also has a curated selection of products for women, by women, and showcases traditional handicrafts and handlooms along with highlighting stories of craftsmen and their works.

Amazon.in has also partnered with 22 government emporiums, including that of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, and five government bodies to showcase authentic crafts to craft lovers and increase market connectivity. Karigar showcases over 60,000 products and Saheli over 20,000.

Gopal Pillai, Vice-President, Seller Services, Amazon India, said: “The artisan and weaver community and women entrepreneurs have been amongst the most impacted by Covid-19. We understand the need to help revive their business to keep the rich heritage of Indian art and craft alive, and our Stand for Handmade initiative is a step in that direction. The initiative will help generate demand for their products online while helping them with working capital needs as they look to rebound from the economic disruption caused by this unprecedented pandemic.”