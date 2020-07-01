Amazon launches initiative to help weavers, artisans, women entrepreneurs

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Three days after its Small Business Day sale to promote small businesses, artisans, weavers, micro-entrepreneurs and start-ups, Amazon India on Wednesday announced a new initiative — Stand for Handmade.
The initiative aims to help over 10 lakh entrepreneurs, including artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs, recover from the business losses caused by Covid-19. Under the project, more than 8 lakh artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar programme and more than 2.8 lakh women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli programme will benefit from 100 per cent SoA (Sell on Amazon) fee waiver for 10 weeks.
The waiver on the fee, which is 8-12 per cent of a product’s selling price, will also be available to new sellers joining the two programmes.
Amazon has created a Stand for Handmade storefront to help generate customer demand for the locally crafted, handmade products from Karigar and Saheli sellers. Customers can discover and purchase products from artisans and women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country by visiting specific pages created for selection from North, South, East, West and Central India.
The store also has a curated selection of products for women, by women, and showcases traditional handicrafts and handlooms along with highlighting stories of craftsmen and their works.
Amazon.in has also partnered with 22 government emporiums, including that of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, and five government bodies to showcase authentic crafts to craft lovers and increase market connectivity. Karigar showcases over 60,000 products and Saheli over 20,000.
Gopal Pillai, Vice-President, Seller Services, Amazon India, said: “The artisan and weaver community and women entrepreneurs have been amongst the most impacted by Covid-19. We understand the need to help revive their business to keep the rich heritage of Indian art and craft alive, and our Stand for Handmade initiative is a step in that direction. The initiative will help generate demand for their products online while helping them with working capital needs as they look to rebound from the economic disruption caused by this unprecedented pandemic.”
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Online videos make learning easier. Can the next big YouTube trend be used in the world of work?
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...