Amazon Pay, Uber collaborate to push digital payments in India

Amazon Pay, an online payment processing service, and Uber, a technology company that offers vehicles for hire, today announced a partnership that will integrate Amazon Pay as a payment option on the Uber app.
According to the joint official release, this partnership aims at enabling millions of customers to make contactless, safe, and secure payments for their Uber rides.
The report said that the partnership will bring contactless payments to more Indians by ensuring social distancing measures.
The strategic association will also focus on providing users one-click payment experience with cashback offers to drive adoption and further strengthen the digital payments ecosystem.
To facilitate their Uber trip, customers will need to link their Amazon Pay account to Uber by clicking on the ‘Payments’ icon and choosing Amazon Pay.
In order to make the payment process as seamless as possible, the ride fare for any subsequent Uber trips will be automatically paid from their Amazon Pay balance after the completion of a trip.
The companies noted that as an introductory offer, Amazon customers can avail a 50 per cent cashback of up to ₹100 on their first three Uber rides in a month. As a special offer, Prime members will be able to avail a 50 per cent cashback of up to ₹120 for the first three rides on the Uber app.
Commenting on the partnership, Nandini Maheshwari, Director, Business Development, Uber APAC, said in an official statement: “We are delighted to add Amazon Pay as an additional digital payment option on our app for promoting cashless transactions, minimising contact and enhancing social distancing that will help keep both riders and drivers safe. India is the first global market where Amazon Pay has been enabled in the Uber app, making this a landmark partnership for both global companies in a market of strategic importance.”
Talking about the partnership, Manesh Mahatme, Director – Experience and Merchant Acceptance, Amazon Pay India, said in a statement: “Amazon Pay is always looking to make the lives of our customers convenient. This partnership with Uber will allow customers to complete their transactions in a contactless manner, especially during the pandemic. The payment is automatically deducted from their Amazon Pay balance completing their payment effortlessly, without any manual intervention.”
