Hospitality brand, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd – which runs brands like Royal Orchid and Regenta Inn - will soon launch an up-scale brand.

The company has signed a lease agreement with MASA Hotels, for their upcoming 300 room - 5-star hotel near terminal 2 of Mumbai airport (Sahar). It had recently announced the opening of the upcoming 5-star property with 288 rooms in Surat, Gujarat.

Both the Mumbai and Surat properties will be a part of this upcoming upscale brand, Chader K Baljee, CMD, Royal Orchid Hotels, said.

The Mumbai property, scheduled for opening in late 2024 is located at a 2-minute walk from the front door of the terminal (airport) and it spans over 12 floors. It features a banquet ballroom, meeting floor, grand lobby bar and a 24-hour interactive food option. The 11th level, will have a business lounge and other amenities such as a spa, gym, wellness facilities, a rooftop infinity pool and bar.

“Following the addition of the 288 room upscale asset in Surat, we are thrilled to introduce our new 300-room 5-star property located in the heart of Mumbai at Sahar T2.... to experience our new brand,” Baljee said.

According to Philip Logan, Chief Operating Officer, Royal Orchid’s intends to broaden its presence with multiple assets in a tier-1 hub.

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd primarily operates 5-star, 4-star hotels and resorts, enabling it to target both business and leisure travellers. It currently operates over 100 hotels across India.

