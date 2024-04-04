The first seven matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League season witnessed a 28 per cent increase in the number of advertisers on television compared to the previous season. According to estimates of TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research, ad volumes have also risen by a 4 per cent surge over the previous season’s 7-match span.

The count of advertisers increased to over 45 in the first seven matches in IPL’s 17th edition, compared to 35+ in the first seven matches of the previous season. Meanwhile, the number of categories advertised also surged by 65 per cent to over 40 this IPL season.

Top categories

In terms of categories, gaming emerged as the top advertised category on TV throughout all sevenmatches of IPL 17 with a 19 per cent share of the ad volumes. Pan masala, smartphones, food products and securities or sharebroking were among the top five heavily advertised categories in the T20 tournament during these matches. These top five categories contributed 52 per cent share of ad volumes.

Sports Technologies (Dream11), Parle Products, Playgame 24*7, Vishnu Packaging and Bharti Airtel emerged as the top five advertisers in terms of the share of ad volumes in the first seven matches of the ongoing season of the T20 tournament. “The top 5 advertisers of IPL 17 contributed 34 per cent share of ad volumes during these seven matches,” the report added. It also pointed out that 30 new categories and 55 new brands were seen advertising during these first seven matches of the IPL. These categories and brands were not advertised during the first seven matches of the previous edition of the IPL.

