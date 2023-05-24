Adani Group-owned ACC and Ambuja Cements have launched a modern Cement and Concrete R&D facility at Kalamboli at the outskirts of Mumbai.

Both the companies aim to drive progress, enhance cost optimisation and create sustainable solutions to shape the future of the industry.

The new R&D facility will foster cutting-edge research, collaboration and the development of innovative solutions. It will serve as a platform for further enhancing product quality and addressing the challenges faced by the cement and concrete industry, said the company.

A focus on new product development, productivity enhancement, reduction in energy consumption and environmental impact have been major drivers for the establishment of the R&D facility.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business said the R&D facility is a collective commitment to push boundaries, driving innovation and addressing industry challenges. The facility will go a long way in redefining the cement and concrete industry, he said.

The new research and development facility serves as a platform for researchers and professionals to come together and discuss the future of cement and concrete.