Semiconductor major AMD inaugurated its largest global design center in Bengaluru, in tandem with the company’s commitment to expand research, development, and engineering operations in India.

The campus plans to host approximately 3,000 AMD engineers in the coming years, focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more.

AMD Technostar campus

The AMD Technostar campus is part of the company’s $400 million investment in India over the next five years, announced at Semicon India 2023. The campus will serve as a centre of excellence for the development of leadership products across high-performance CPUs for the data center and PCs, data center and gaming GPUs, and adaptive SoCs and FPGAs for embedded devices.

Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, AMD said, “This investment strengthens our relationship with India and showcases our confidence in the exceptional engineering talent that the country has to offer. The relentless pursuit of engineering excellence and innovation is the cornerstone of our success.”

This new design center will help propel technology and product development across the AMD portfolio, fueling the next generation of high performance, adaptive and AI computing solutions for our customers around the world, he added.

The campus was inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

Celebrating India

The 500,000-square-foot campus and office space celebrates Indian art and craft, with huddle spaces and conference rooms designed to foster collaboration and creativity. The space features modern R&D labs spread over 60,000-square-feet and a large demo centre for visitors to experience AMD products and solutions, said the company.

Jaya Jagadish, India Country Head, AMD said, “The India Design Centre started with a handful of employees in 2004. Today, 25 per cent of AMD’s global workforce is located in India and they support the development of AMD leadership products for data center, gaming, PC and embedded customers. This new facility marks the next milestone in our growth journey to be a significant contributor in the advancement of semiconductors.”