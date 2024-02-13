Kalyan Jewellers has announced the launch of its first showroom in Ayodhya, which was inaugurated by the company’s brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan.

The launch celebrations marked the milestone of the company’s 250th showroom globally. T S Kalyanaraman, Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers along with the Executive Directors – Rajesh Kalyanaraman and Ramesh Kalyanaraman were present at the inauguration. The brand new showroom offers an extensive array of exquisite jewellery designs.

Amitabh Bachchan said, “I am thrilled and honoured to be part of the grand celebrations marking the launch of Kalyan Jewellers’ 250th showroom globally. With a rich legacy spanning over three decades, Kalyan Jewellers has consistently redefined India’s jewellery industry through pioneering initiatives”.

The Kalyanaraman family presented a polki neck-piece adorned with uncut rubies, pearls, and emerald stones as a token of reverence at the Ram Mandir. Ramesh Kalyanaraman said, considering the prominence of Ayodhya, the company has introduced curated designs as part of its temple jewellery collection – Nimah.

Kalyan Jewellers has announced zero per cent making charges for half the purchase value, on minimum purchase value of Rs1 lakh. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms - will also apply. These offers are valid for a limited period only. The company Jewellers also announced the launch of its pre-booking facility for patrons planning to make jewellery purchases on the upcoming occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.