Amp Energy India commissions 13.5 MW solar power project in Maharashtra

Renewable energy firm Amp Energy India on Monday said it has commissioned its second open access solar project in Maharashtra.

Amp Energy India has recently commissioned a 13.5 MW solar power project for cement manufacturer Orient Cement, a company statement said.

The 13.5 MW project at Osmanabad, in Maharashtra will supply solar power to Orient Cement’s manufacturing facility in the State, the statement added.

PPA signed

Orient Cement has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amp Energy India for procurement of solar power for 25 years.

"This partnership will provide the right impetus for other cement companies to transition towards 100 per cent renewable energy for reducing their energy costs and meeting their sustainability targets," Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO, Amp Energy India said.

Through this partnership, Orient Cement will meet 50 per cent of its annual energy needs and significantly reduce its energy bills. The project will also help Orient Cement reduce about 15,595 Metric tons of CO2 per annum.

"Switching to solar and other renewable sources of energy for our manufacturing plants was planned to ensure we progressively reduce our carbon footprint in line with our sustainability goals.

"Renewable power, of which solar remains a key pillar, will continue to grow within our energy mix as we expand capacity in the years ahead. We are happy to collaborate with Amp on this project and look forward to a continued association," Soumitro Bhattacharyya, Orient Cement said.

Amp Energy India has already developed large open access projects including some landmark projects such as the Largest Solar Open Access Project in Maharashtra (30MW), the First captive solar open access project in Uttar Pradesh (42MW) and its 3rd Open Access project in Karnataka (30 MW).