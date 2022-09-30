Amp Energy India on Friday said that it has collaborated with electrolyser manufacturer Ohmium to deploy 400 MW of green hydrogen projects.

Deployments, aimed at mid-sized Commercial and Industrial (C&I) projects of 25 MW or smaller, are planned to be installed over the next three years. Amp Energy will use Ohmium’s interlocking modular Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysers, Amp Energy said in a statement.

“This collaboration with Ohmium which has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in India will help us extend our business offerings to customers thereby providing them with a one-stop shop for green energy and hydrogen in India,” Amp Energy India MD & CEO Pinaki Bhattacharya.

Ohmium International CEO Arne Ballantine said: “We look forward to showing how our modular, high-volume, low-cost PEM electrolysers can be deployed effectively and work for mid-sized customers.”

The US-headquartered firm manufactures standardised interlocking modular PE) electrolyzers that produce pressurized high-purity hydrogen. Its proprietary electrolyzer stack technology can sustain a differential pressure across the membrane without compromise, which enhances cost-effective operation.

Amp Energy India is a renewable energy IPP with a total portfolio of more than 2GW spread across 15 States. It has a balanced portfolio of C&I (commercial & Industrial) and utility customers which allows it to provide clean and green energy solutions to over 50 marquee customers across 10 sectors including pharmaceuticals, automobiles, cement, steel, heavy engineering, FMCG and government bodies.