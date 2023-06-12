Amp Energy India on Monday said that it has secured up to $250 million from SMBC Bank of Japan (Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation), ICG (Intermediate Capital Group) and AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank) to fund the growth of the company.

The company is a renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) with a total portfolio of more than 2.7 gigawatts (GW) spread across 17 states.

“Luthra & Luthra acted for AMPIN Energy as legal advisors, while EY acted as the financial advisor for part of the transaction,” the company said.

Amp Energy India MD & CEO Pinaki Bhattacharyya said “With this round, we are on our way to be the leading energy transition platform in the country and I thank our stellar team, supportive shareholders, the progressive government, customers, suppliers, lenders, and intermediaries to reach this milestone. I welcome the three new marquee investors who have reposed their faith in us with their maiden investments to participate in the unstoppable energy transition journey in India.”

The company has channelised capital from leading strategic and financial investors across the world such as Amp Energy Group, Lightrock India (Backed by the LGT group), Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Core India Infrastructure Fund, SMBC, and CBRE Caledon.

Amp Energy India provides renewable energy transition solutions to marquee customers across 10 diverse sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles, cement, steel, heavy engineering, infrastructure, FMCG, educational institutions, IT & data centers, Utilities, and government bodies.

SMBC is a Japanese multinational banking and financial services institution headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, whereas ICG is a LSE-listed global alternative asset manager managing $68.5 billion of assets and investing across the capital structure.

AIIB is a multilateral development finance institution that provides capital for infrastructure development projects. It has 106 approved members worldwide with a capitalisation at $100 billion.