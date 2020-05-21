Ampere Electric to starts trader outreach programme

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
Ampere Electric Vehicles, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has announced a special initiative to help small traders and micro-entrepreneurs, entailing access to Ampere e-scooters and necessary credit assistance in partnership with multiple financial institutions.
The initiative titled Supporting Traders to Activate and Reignite Trade (START) aims to reach out to traders across India and begin their post-lockdown resumption of business in a challenging environment.
“Through START, small traders and micro-entrepreneurs, particularly from smaller cities and rural India, can jumpstart their business on a low-contact, home-delivery business model powered by affordable electric mobility solutions of Ampere,” the company announced through a press statement.
As social distancing and safety concerns become the new normal in post-lockdown days, the ability of small businesses to physically reach customers within the safety of their homes will not only help sustain their business but also expand it through fulfilment of deliveries from e-commerce, the company claimed.
To achieve this, small businesses like kirana shops, medical shops, local vendors and eateries will have to set up a contactless home-delivery model built on an affordable, convenient and safe delivery fleet in quick time. Under this program any trader or small businessman can save up to ₹2 lakh in three years, the company added.
Ampere Electric is one of the fast-growing EV brands in India, offering last-mile energy-efficient solutions that can save up to 85-90 per cent of the cost in comparison with the conventional petrol scooter. The company has sold more than 50,000 scooters in the Indian market and has been growing with over 200 exclusive retail outlets in India.
