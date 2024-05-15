Amplus has commissioned its 73.4 megawatt power (MWp) project, an intra-state open access solar power plant, in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The plant, Project Lakshmi, marks Amplus’s third solar open-access plant in Uttar Pradesh, following the success of Project Mirza and Project Deoria, the company, a member of clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd, said.

This latest milestone elevates Amplus’s operational open-access capacity in Uttar Pradesh to over 200 MWp, consolidating its position as a leading provider of clean energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers in the state, it added.

Amplus MD & CEO, Sharad Pungalia, said: “With the commissioning of Project Lakshmi, Amplus reaffirms its commitment to meeting the evolving green energy requirements of India’s C&I sector. I extend my sincere gratitude to the State Government and the local administration whose unwavering support and guidance have been instrumental for this project, and I also commend the Amplus Team for their contributions to make this project a great success for the company.”

Interconnected at the 132 KV Gursarai sub-station, Project Lakshmi will deliver substantial energy cost savings to Amplus’ clientele across the state. Additionally, the plant is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by 11,6716.1 tonnes annually.

Amplus owns and manages a portfolio of over 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of distributed solar assets, and serves more than 350 Indian and multinational firms such as Yamaha, Cisco, Amazon, Walmart, Reckitt Benckiser, Schlumberger, Carlsberg, ABB, TVS, Schneider, Qualcomm, Halliburton, GE, and Honda, among others, quadrupling its customer base from 2017 to 2023.

The clean energy company provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers by setting up on-site solar projects (rooftop and ground-mounted) and off-site solar farms. Amplus has diversified into wind-solar hybrid, battery storage, residential solar and distributed green hydrogen.

