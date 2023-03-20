Tyre major CEAT Ltd has appointed Anant Goenka as the Vice Chairman. The appointment will come into effect from April 1.

Anant Goenka was the MD and CEO of CEAT and worked with the organisation for a decade.

Arnab Banerjee, who is the current Chief Operating Officer, will take charge as the MD and CEO and his tenure will last for the next two years from April 1.

‘Transformative period’

Anant has an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and is a graduate in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. “Anant has had an exciting time at CEAT and has been able to lead the company through a transformative phase where technology, brand-building and capacity-creation have been the key themes. As Vice-Chairman of the company, I am sure he will be able to focus more on specific subjects besides his deeper engagement in driving new businesses at the group level. I wish Arnab and his team success as they take CEAT to a new phase of growth and excellence,” said Harsh Goenka, Chairman of CEAT and RPG Enterprises.

The company informed in a stock exchange filing that Anant led CEAT through a highly transformative 10-year period which saw the market capitalisation of the company grow from ₹370 crore to ₹5,800 crore.