RPG Group has appointed Anant Goenka as the Vice Chairman of the diversified group. In addition to his new role, Goenka will continue to serve as the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group said, “Anant’s extensive experience, driving CEAT towards performance excellence over the past decade, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth for the RPG Group. This era is defined by rapidly evolving technology and I believe Anant has the requisite skills and business instincts to herald change and make a difference in the way we adapt to technologies, markets, and consumers.”

Prior to being the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies, Anant led CEAT as Managing Director & CEO through a highly transformative 10-year period. Under his leadership, the market capitalisation of the company grew significantly by over 20 times.

A graduate from the Wharton School and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Anant began his career in Unilever and RPG group company KEC International before joining CEAT. His leadership played a pivotal role in CEAT’s historic achievement of winning the prestigious Deming Grand Prize making it the first tyre brand in the world to receive this coveted accolade of business excellence.

Anant Goenka said, “It is an honour and a responsibility that I will cherish and I hope to contribute towards the growth and competitiveness of our diverse businesses. Our fundamental value system, our governance standards, and our quest for happiness will remain the guardrails within which we will continue to operate.”