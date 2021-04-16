AWS launches Amazon Digital Suite to enable digital transformation for Indian SMBs

Building on Amazon’s commitment to digitize 10 million Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) by 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of the Amazon Digital Suite, a curated set of software solutions aimed at enabling SMBs to easily digitize their operations and bring their businesses online.

The suite provides a broad selection of business software focused on SMBs from seven AWS Partner Network technology partners and is available for purchase on Amazon.in and Amazon.in/business for business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) customers, respectively. B2B customers purchasing products from the suite using their Amazon Business Account will receive exclusive offers and a GST invoice for input tax credit. Customers purchasing the Amazon Digital Suite during Amazon Smbhav 2021 from April 15-23 will be eligible for discounts of up to 30 per cent in the Amazon Digital Suite store.

The Amazon Digital Suite comprises payment and credit solutions from Razorpay; customer support and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions from Freshworks; human resources and payroll management solutions from greytHR; tax compliance and invoicing solutions from ClearTax; accounting and productivity solutions from Zoho; e-commerce and retail order management solutions from Vinculum; and digital ledger and online cataloguing solutions from OkCredit.

Customer benefits

Exclusive benefits to customers purchasing any Amazon Digital Suite product from Amazon.in include no long-term lock-in or usage commitments, and dedicated priority support to make the technology adoption experience easy and seamless. Prices of the products that are part of the Amazon Digital Suite begin at as low as ₹20, and all Amazon Digital Suite software can be purchased individually with discounts of up to 75 per cent .

SMB spent on public cloud services is expected to contribute for more than 29 per cent of the $7.9 billion public cloud services market in India in 2024, according to IDC. “Transforming their business, and becoming agile and resilient are among the top priorities for SMBs in India. But they are often challenged by factors like budget limitations, lack of skills and the inability to leverage data and insights for faster innovation. SMBs in India are planning to increase their investments in cloud, driven by the need for faster speed to market, application performance and access to data. Close to 40 per cent of SMBs plan to significantly increase their cloud spend and a cloud provider that can support these businesses through this journey will become the right partner of choice,” said Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.