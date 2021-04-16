AWS launches Amazon Digital Suite to enable digital transformation for Indian SMBs

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Building on Amazon’s commitment to digitize 10 million Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) by 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of the Amazon Digital Suite, a curated set of software solutions aimed at enabling SMBs to easily digitize their operations and bring their businesses online.
The suite provides a broad selection of business software focused on SMBs from seven AWS Partner Network technology partners and is available for purchase on Amazon.in and Amazon.in/business for business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) customers, respectively. B2B customers purchasing products from the suite using their Amazon Business Account will receive exclusive offers and a GST invoice for input tax credit. Customers purchasing the Amazon Digital Suite during Amazon Smbhav 2021 from April 15-23 will be eligible for discounts of up to 30 per cent in the Amazon Digital Suite store.
Also read: Amazon unveils $250 million Smbhav Venture Fund for start-ups, entrepreneurs
The Amazon Digital Suite comprises payment and credit solutions from Razorpay; customer support and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions from Freshworks; human resources and payroll management solutions from greytHR; tax compliance and invoicing solutions from ClearTax; accounting and productivity solutions from Zoho; e-commerce and retail order management solutions from Vinculum; and digital ledger and online cataloguing solutions from OkCredit.
Exclusive benefits to customers purchasing any Amazon Digital Suite product from Amazon.in include no long-term lock-in or usage commitments, and dedicated priority support to make the technology adoption experience easy and seamless. Prices of the products that are part of the Amazon Digital Suite begin at as low as ₹20, and all Amazon Digital Suite software can be purchased individually with discounts of up to 75 per cent .
SMB spent on public cloud services is expected to contribute for more than 29 per cent of the $7.9 billion public cloud services market in India in 2024, according to IDC. “Transforming their business, and becoming agile and resilient are among the top priorities for SMBs in India. But they are often challenged by factors like budget limitations, lack of skills and the inability to leverage data and insights for faster innovation. SMBs in India are planning to increase their investments in cloud, driven by the need for faster speed to market, application performance and access to data. Close to 40 per cent of SMBs plan to significantly increase their cloud spend and a cloud provider that can support these businesses through this journey will become the right partner of choice,” said Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...