Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform that the proposed meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company at D. No. 8-2-248, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082, Telangana, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019

Pdf Link: Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com