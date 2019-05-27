Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 alongwith Auditors Report thereon and Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion.



Pdf Link: Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019 Alongwith Auditors Report And Declaration.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com