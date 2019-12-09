Ant Dhill Ventures, Rana Daggubati launch scale up platform for startups

Why do people buy a MacBook?
We are supposed to be in the ‘Post-PC Era’. But anyone who uses technology will know that the PC hasn’t died, ...
Anthill Ventures, which invests in startups and helps them scale up their operations, and actor-investor Rana Daggubati has launched Urban-i.
The programme will help consumer brand startups accelerate their growth. The six-month cohort would have about 5-9 startups working in the areas of personal care, fashion and accessories, food an consumer tech, and e-commerce.
The startups might receive investments to the tune of $1,00,000 upfront and up to $1 m upon programme completion.
Urban-i would act as a platform bringing together capital, consumer brands and celebrities to help the short-listed startups grow their businesses, Prasad Vanga, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anthill Ventures said.
Those interested can submit their applications by December 23.
“There is an explosion of consumer brand startups that are redefining consumer preferences and lifestyle. We will scout for the best of startups and guide them to scale up,” Rana Dagggubati said.
“The short-listed startups will get access to celebrity endorsements and PR interventions. They will also get a chance to work with target retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies,” he said.
Besides, they will be guided by 20 globally known mentors and business speed scalers. They will learn customer acquisition tips and go-to-market refinement services up to $5,000.
