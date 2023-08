Anupam Rasayan India Ltd reported a 24 per cent increase in profit at Rs 52.25 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 41.96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were up 12.43 per cent at Rs 386.39 crore, compared to Rs 343.64 crore last year. Sequentially, profits were lower by 28 per cent, compared to Rs 72.63 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares went down by 1.18 per cent to Rs 965 at 12:59 p.m. on BSE.