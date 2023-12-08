Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, a Surat-based entity engaged in custom synthesis and manufacture of speciality chemicals, on Thursday announced the registration of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Tokyo — Anupam Japan GK.

It said Japan was one of its target markets. “From its humble beginnings in Japan, Anupam has experienced remarkable growth in the country, contributing approximately 15 per cent of its total revenue within 3-4 years. This aligns with Anupam’s commitment to nurturing long-term relationships in Japan. Anupam Japan GK, mirrors the core expertise of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. It will trade chemicals, including those for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, petrochemicals, personal care, polymers and batteries, complementing Anupam Rasayan India’s main business line for synergistic market expansion,” the company added