Apollo Hospitals Group to foray into metaverse

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Group, on Thursday, announced its collaboration with California-based deep tech start-up, 8chili Inc, to enable patient engagement in the metaverse.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the healthcare industry, the collaboration will enable pre/post-operation patient counseling through virtual reality (VR), enabling increased patient engagement as well as providing skill mastery for hands-on training to the healthcare workers.

In a virtual press conference to announce the collaboration, Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said patient expectations continue to increase and to provide them with best possible care, healthcare providers should keep adopting to emerging technologies.

“After digitisation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), now, virtual reality (VR) has come as the third element in enabling delivery of precision medicine to patients as well as to continue the ongoing training of healthcare workers,” he added.

VR-mediated activities

Using 8chili’s HintVR platform, Apollo Hospitals can engage the users (patients) in virtual reality-mediated activities to empower their abilities to regulate emotion. This personalised approach to every patient will help result in higher patient satisfaction.

“People learn best by doing which is why healthcare is a natural fit for immersive VR training. Findings support the equivalence and superiority of VR training, the time to skill mastery, and the economic savings compared to traditional methods. We strongly believe 8chili’s platform helps us deliver VR immersive training at scale and efficiency,” said Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals.

“HintVR is an end-to-end platform to manage your metaverse strategy helping in original 3D content creation, metaverse customisation, and also delivery of this content across various metaverse real estates. We are excited about working with Apollo Group Hospitals as this allows us to deliver the immersive experience to the millions of patients they serve,” said Aravind Upadhyaya, Founder and CEO, 8chili.