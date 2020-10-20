Companies

Apollo Hospitals launches ‘Post-Covid Recover Clinics’

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Clinics to offer post-recovery specialty care to those who have recovered from the pandemic

The Apollo Hospitals Group has launched the ‘Post-Covid Recover Clinics’ to address the needs of those who have recovered from the pandemic.

“These exclusive clinics will enable patients to connect with the specialty care they need. We have framed protocols and trained the clinicians to ensure appropriate treatment for these patients,” Y Subramanyam, Regional CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, told newspersons here on Tuesday.

Over 50 per cent of Covid-19 survivors continue to suffer from ailments like breathlessness, chest pain, heart issues, joint pain, vision problems, and memory loss, months after contracting the novel coronavirus, he said.

The Post-Covid Recover Clinics will be manned by a dedicated team of specialists, including neurologists and immunologists, and family physician assisted by a nurse, to aid patients deal with the aftermath of Covid-19 and restore them to normal health.

The Post-Covid Recover Clinic will be functional at Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills, Hyderguda, Secunderabad, and DRDO.

