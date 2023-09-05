Apollo Telehealth is offering tele-emergency and tele-ICU services at nine plants of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) across the country.

The services are available at NTPC plants at Ramagundam, Kaniha, Korba, Vindhyachal, Dadri, Barh, Solapur, North Karanpura, and Mauda.

Positive impact

“ With the launch of tele-emergency and tele-ICU services at these NTPC plants, we are bringing Apollo’s expertise and care directly to the people who need it the most. We are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of NTPC employees and their families,’‘ Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said in a release.

Dilip Kumar Patel, Director of Human Resources, NTPC, said: “At NTPC, our employees are our most valuable asset. By partnering with Apollo Telehealth, we are taking a significant step towards enhancing the well-being of our workforce. These services will not only ensure timely medical attention but also offer a new dimension of healthcare accessibility.”