Apple has set an all-time revenue record for iPhone sales in India during the June quarter.

“We set a June quarter records in India — driven by robust sales of iPhone,” Tim Cook, CEO of Apple said during the company’s earnings call.

Apple had launched its retail stories in India earlier his year. Cook said the performance of the new stores in India “exceeded expectations”.

ALSO READ | India climbs to top 5 markets for Apple

Luca Maestri, the chief financial officer at Apple, said the revenue growth in India was in double digits for iPhone.

To a question on the potential in India, Cook said: “You know we did hit a June quarter revenue record in India and we grew strong double digits. We also opened our first two retail stores during the quarter and, of course, it’s early going currently, but they are currently beating our expectations in terms of how they are doing. We continue to work on building out the channel and putting more investment in our direct-to-consumer offers as well.

“If you look at it, it’s the second largest smartphone market in the world and we ought to be doing really well there and we are very pleased with our growth there. We still have a very, very modest and low share in this smartphone market, so I think it’s a huge opportunity for us. And we are putting in all of our energies to make that occur.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit