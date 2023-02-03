Aptiv, an Automotive technology supplier, inaugurated a new $14 million technical center campus in India.

With a focus on developing safer, greener, and more connected mobility solutions, the Aptiv Technical Center in India is a key engineering and software hub, said the company.

The 2,37,000-square-foot campus is located at Brigade Tech Gardens, Whitefield, Bengaluru. The Aptiv Technical Center India (TCI) currently employs over 2,000 personnel focused on developing and delivering products and software-enabled solutions, and plans to grow its workforce over the next five years.

The team has expertise in cybersecurity, advanced safety, connectivity and digital cockpit capabilities. The site serves as a center of excellence for ADAS platforms and technologies and digital cockpit solutions. In addition to meeting the needs of commercial and passenger vehicle OEMs in India, TCI will support OEMs across all global regions, it said.

Glen De Vos, Senior Vice President, Transformation and Special Programs, Aptiv said, “Aptiv is committed to India, and the opening of our new Technical Center in Bengaluru marks another milestone since establishing our presence in India nearly three decades ago. The new facility will support the development of critical technology products – and at the same time, better support our valued employees who work on cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and solve our customers’ toughest challenges.”

The campus brings together Aptiv’s broad range of technology, innovation, and capabilities in a modern environment designed to accommodate the needs of its future workforce. It houses an innovation center and electrical labs to support the development of critical technology products. The facility is designed to support increased collaboration, with an open-concept workspace and social hubs. TCI is well-connected with business districts and aligns with Aptiv’s global sustainability and carbon neutrality targets said the company.

